  • Laminar Research Announces Plans For FSExpo

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-16-2021 11:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Laminar Research Announces Plans For FSExpo

    Due to on-going concerns surrounding the transmission of COVID-19, we have made the difficult choice to limit our presence at FlightSimExpo in San Diego. Here are the modifications that we have made to our plans for the event.

    1. Our in-person attendance will be limited to two team members.
    2. We have chosen not to host a booth at the event to reduce the risk incurred by extended face-to-face interaction.
    3. Our keynote event on Saturday afternoon will largely consist of a pre-recorded presentation by our development team to unveil the Next Generation of X-Plane.
    4. While the final round of our landing competition will still be conducted in person, the qualifying round will be held virtually. We will share instructions on how to participate later this week.
    5. Our Captain's Corner presentation on Friday will continue as planned with a live, in-person host.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Tutorial Video: Learn To Fly Here #4

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23122-Tutorial-Video-Learn-To-Fly-Here-4

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 01:10 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    HELP! sign in Windows 10 as user.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I had to sign in as Admin to install a program in Windows 10, after a bit of a faff I managed it but now I can't find the option to sign in as user...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Re-Installing FSX Question

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I now have my new hard drive installed running Windows 10, I had FSX installed on a separate drive but because of the new drive with W10 on FSX needs...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    WOW!!! Reinstall

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    So i was having issues with downloading the new update if anyone wants to see the issues its in another post i recently made.. I wanted to talk about...

    Last Post By: rooted1 Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post