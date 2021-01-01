Laminar Research Announces Plans For FSExpo

Due to on-going concerns surrounding the transmission of COVID-19, we have made the difficult choice to limit our presence at FlightSimExpo in San Diego. Here are the modifications that we have made to our plans for the event.

Our in-person attendance will be limited to two team members. We have chosen not to host a booth at the event to reduce the risk incurred by extended face-to-face interaction. Our keynote event on Saturday afternoon will largely consist of a pre-recorded presentation by our development team to unveil the Next Generation of X-Plane. While the final round of our landing competition will still be conducted in person, the qualifying round will be held virtually. We will share instructions on how to participate later this week. Our Captain's Corner presentation on Friday will continue as planned with a live, in-person host.

Source