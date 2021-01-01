  • DCS Demonstrates Tractical Situation Display on AH-64D

    Nels_Anderson
    DCS Demonstrates Tractical Siuation Display on AH-64D

    DCS: AH-64D | TSD Sneak Peek:

    In this AH-64D sneak peak, we'll look at the Tactical Situation Display, or TSD. The TSD can be displayed on either multipurpose display in the pilot or co-pilot/gunner cockpits, and it will be your primary source for navigation, situational awareness, storing points, and more.

    The TSD can be interfaced with using the fixed and variable action buttons arrayed around the MPDs and the TSD cursor for hands on cyclic and collective TSD control. You can select between chart, satellite, and digital moving maps.

    Both Navigation and Attack phases can be selected, and stored points can be created and set as an acquisition source.

