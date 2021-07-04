HJG September Web Site Update

HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) have pleasure announcing its 3rd web site update for 2021 and the groups 21st year of service to the FS community.

This latest release is composed of some 92 "NEW" textures for its virtual ARJ/BAe 146, B707, B727, B737, C-135, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10, L-1011 TRISTAR, and MD-80 flight line (for FS2004 and FSX) ... featuring aircraft from Africa, Australia, Austria, England (Wales and the Channel Islands), Finland, Germany, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, the USA (and Hawaii), and former Yugoslavia ... representing PAX/freight, government/VIP, and military subjects each resplendent in definitive period, recent/current, experimental, as well hybrid liveries, many of which represent the greatest as well as least known among classic/historic operators dating from the 1960's until the present day (all a typical HJG passage through time and aviation history) ... and among which yet another "Texture Easter Egg" is also included, in the form of an L-1011 TRISTAR 250, in the late 1980's era identity of a major European operator and which is offered as a fictitious"WHAT IF" concept.

BUT WAIT FOR IT ... there's more ...

Due to a recent domain expiry HJG is now hosting the entire DAVID MALTBY FLIGHT SIM inventory ... featuring the BAC ONE-ELEVEN 200/-300/-400/-500, DH 106 COMET III/-IIIB/-IV/-IVB/-IVC, HS121 TRIDENT 1E/-2E/-3B, VC10/SUPER VC10 and C1K ... along with their supporting Effects, Panels, and Sounds files. This flight line was added to the HJG inventory on "JULY 4TH 2021" per the following web site update not announced outside the HJG forum ...

https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...st-british-web site-update-july

All rights in regard to these DMFS simulations are retained by David MALTBY. HJG is hosting this flight line in order to ensure it remains publicly available and easily accessible to those whom seek to enjoy it ... or have yet to discover it. HJG will be further expanding the DMFS flight line by offering "its own" textures for these simulations (in addition to the original DMFS releases) ... the first of which, for both the BAC ONE ELEVEN's and TRIDENT's, have been released as part of this latest HJG web site update.

For further information concerning these latest HJG offerings please refer to today's following-linked forum announcement:

https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/thread/10018/web site-update-september-16th-2021

HJG is located at the following web site address:

www.simviation.com/hjg/