Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2 For MSFS 2020 v1.3 Released

Changelog v1.3

Complete new sound environment using only Wwise system

Ice effect added

Added contrails

Fixed oxygen gauge glitch

Added landing light

Added custom pilot in addition to the default Asobo pilot

Minor adjustments on the ground handling

Added a smoke color selector

New manual by CombatWombat

About the Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2

The SubSonex Personal Jet concept was first unveiled at AirVenture in 2009. After successful pairing with the PBS TJ-100 engine, the SubSonex JSX-1 prototype achieved first flight in August 2011 and completed a successful flight test program in 2012. SubSonex JSX-2 prototype achieved first flight in July of 2014, the first kits with engines were shipped to customers in February, 2015 and the SubSonex JSX-2 prototype can be seen performing at air shows around the country.

For the first time in history of flight simulator, the Subsonex JSX-2 has been modeled. Thanks to the collaboration of Sonex Aircraft, we were able to provide this incredible aircraft with a high level of fidelity.

Features

High fidelity 3D modeling

High quality PBR texturing

5 complex liveries

Native smoke system

Paint kit

Fine tuned "Modern" flight model

Advanced rain effect

Fully custom coded EFIS + Garmin G3X

PDF manual

Many updates to come based on your feedback!

Purchase Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2 For MSFS 2020