Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2 For MSFS 2020 v1.3 Released

Changelog v1.3
- Complete new sound environment using only Wwise system
- Ice effect added
- Added contrails
- Fixed oxygen gauge glitch
- Added landing light
- Added custom pilot in addition to the default Asobo pilot
- Minor adjustments on the ground handling
- Added a smoke color selector
- New manual by CombatWombat
About the Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2
The SubSonex Personal Jet concept was first unveiled at AirVenture in 2009. After successful pairing with the PBS TJ-100 engine, the SubSonex JSX-1 prototype achieved first flight in August 2011 and completed a successful flight test program in 2012. SubSonex JSX-2 prototype achieved first flight in July of 2014, the first kits with engines were shipped to customers in February, 2015 and the SubSonex JSX-2 prototype can be seen performing at air shows around the country.
For the first time in history of flight simulator, the Subsonex JSX-2 has been modeled. Thanks to the collaboration of Sonex Aircraft, we were able to provide this incredible aircraft with a high level of fidelity.
Features
- High fidelity 3D modeling
- High quality PBR texturing
- 5 complex liveries
- Native smoke system
- Paint kit
- Fine tuned "Modern" flight model
- Advanced rain effect
- Fully custom coded EFIS + Garmin G3X
- PDF manual
- Many updates to come based on your feedback!