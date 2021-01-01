  • Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2 For MSFS 2020 v1.3 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-15-2021 02:13 PM  Number of Views: 85  
    0 Comments

    Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2 For MSFS 2020

    Changelog v1.3

    • Complete new sound environment using only Wwise system
    • Ice effect added
    • Added contrails
    • Fixed oxygen gauge glitch
    • Added landing light
    • Added custom pilot in addition to the default Asobo pilot
    • Minor adjustments on the ground handling
    • Added a smoke color selector
    • New manual by CombatWombat

    About the Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2

    The SubSonex Personal Jet concept was first unveiled at AirVenture in 2009. After successful pairing with the PBS TJ-100 engine, the SubSonex JSX-1 prototype achieved first flight in August 2011 and completed a successful flight test program in 2012. SubSonex JSX-2 prototype achieved first flight in July of 2014, the first kits with engines were shipped to customers in February, 2015 and the SubSonex JSX-2 prototype can be seen performing at air shows around the country.

    For the first time in history of flight simulator, the Subsonex JSX-2 has been modeled. Thanks to the collaboration of Sonex Aircraft, we were able to provide this incredible aircraft with a high level of fidelity.

    Features

    • High fidelity 3D modeling
    • High quality PBR texturing
    • 5 complex liveries
    • Native smoke system
    • Paint kit
    • Fine tuned "Modern" flight model
    • Advanced rain effect
    • Fully custom coded EFIS + Garmin G3X
    • PDF manual
    • Many updates to come based on your feedback!

