Preview: FlyingIron P-38L Lightning For MSFS 2020

Lockheed P-38 Lightning From FlyingIron Simulations By thecorporatepilotdad

Professional pilot hitting the highlights for a quick but thorough preview of the Lockheed P-38L Lightning by FlyingIron Simulations for MSFS 2020.

Known as the "Fork Tailed Devil" by the Axis powers, the Lockheed P-38 Lightning by FlyingIron Simulations brings the classic twin-engine warbird to Microsoft Flight Simuator. Interior, exterior, textures, flight model, sound, and much more are covered. The P-38 is a work in progress and should be releasing for Microsoft Flight Simulator soon. The attention to detail and the sounds are incredibly done.

If you love detailed aircraft and historic aircraft, be sure to watch the video. As a professional pilot, I am very impressed by what I have seen so far with the P-38 by Flying Iron Simulations.

Switch functions and controls can change over time in the simulator with updates. This video was made in September 2021 after Sim Update 5 and World Update 6.

About The FlyingIron P-38L Lightning For MSFS

Our P-38 has been in development for the last 6 months or so and has been in closed beta testing for the last month. With the final polish being added now, as well as some new niceties such as an installer and updater app, we are just around the corner from our website release!

As with the Spitfire, the MS Marketplace launch will be slightly behind our website launch (approximately 4-6 weeks) as we wait for Asobo to sign off and upload the P-38 to the marketplace.

We are expecting to launch the P-38 on our website towards the end of September!

Features

Incredibly detailed modelling, texturing, lighting and artwork

Hi-fidelity Wwise sound package, using sounds recorded from a real P-38 Lightning

Highly realistic flight model, fine-tuned down to the smallest details

Realistic simulation of the twin, counter-rotating Alison V-1710 1600 HP engines powering the Curtiss 3-blade constant speed props. This includes our custom temperature model, realistic engine management, prop feathering and failures for an immersive flight experience.

Detailed custom systems modelling, including fuel, electrical, oxygen and starter systems powered by over 9000 lines of code!

Modern radio and transponder integration, as well as an optional in-cockpit Garmin 430 GPS

Optional drop-tanks for extended range flights

Unique features such as Particle FX, canopy blowouts and blackouts!

Plus much more!

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

Flying Iron Simulations web site

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.