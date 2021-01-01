Rotor Sim Pilot Robinson R44 Raven II Project Alpha Release

Introduction

This project is a community build from RSP (Rotor Sim Pilot) with the flight model provided by Fred Naar of AirlandFS.

Please be respectful that this is an ALPHA release product, a community project and approx 5% complete. A full roadmap of coming features and modifications can be found within the guide provided as part of the download.

About the Robinson R44 Raven II Helicopter

The four-seat Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter is a high performing, reliable machine that is easy to maintain. R44s have a two-bladed rotor system, T-bar cyclic and the latest in Robinson technology including streamlined instrument panels and crashworthy bladder fuel tanks.

The R44’s aerodynamic fuselage optimizes airspeed and fuel economy. Hydraulic controls eliminate feedback forces and provide responsive handling. A low tail-rotor tip speed, newly designed muffler and large cambered tail reduce flyover noise.

Raven II helicopters are powered by Lycoming’s IO-540 fuel injected engine. The IO-540 delivers better altitude performance, increased payload and eliminates the need for carburetor heat.

