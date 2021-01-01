  • Aeroplane Heaven Releases Spitfire For MSFS 2020

    Aeroplane Heaven Releases Spitfire For MSFS 2020

    The most accurate simulation replica of a MK1A Spitfire you will ever find.

    Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built from years of research and using factory drawings and plans.

    Fully detailed authentic cockpit with many unique animations and functions.

    'Modern' avionics suite available with a switch-out for those that like a modern approach to their simming!

    Special effects include engine exhaust and radiator heat vapor.

    Highly accurate, animated pilot with correct 1938 pattern goggles, sunshade and oxygen mask.

    Functional exterior battery cart, mandatory for starting early Spitfires.

    Beautifully crafted, professional "Merlin II" sound set.

    Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance specifications ensure an authentic flight.

    Unique coding irons out that terrible MSFS "tail-dragger" behaviour!

    Source
    Product Page

