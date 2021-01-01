  • Perfect Flight - Airline Pilot Bundle Pack for MSFS

    Perfect Flight - Airline Pilot Bundle Pack for MSFS

    Replicate the life of a true airline pilot with this bundle pack that adds more value and enjoyment to your desktop simulation!

    Airline Pilot Bundle Pack includes three products already released as single:

    • RYANAIR A320 MISSIONS PACK
    • NORTH AMERICA IFR
    • EUROWINGS A320 MISSIONS PACK

    Missions are available into the ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP but but unlike traditional bush trips structure, they work in conjunction with the ATC engine. So you can interact with the air traffic control to simulate real life flight operations. Test your knowledge and skills in this particular aspect of the instrument flight!

    You start each mission with the plane parked at the gate, cold & dark, so you have the complete control and responsibility of any aspect of the planned route.

    Features

    • Fleet - The fleet includes three new liveries for the default Airbus A320neo in Ryanair, Eurowings and American Airlines colors with exterior and interior textures in ultra high 8K resolution
    • Missions Pack - 30 IFR flights completely integrated with the ATC system, with taxi announcement, speed calls, stall and overspeed monitoring and warnings, gear, flaps and altitude check and more. Fly for hours in a large range of scenarios and enjoy a most realistic flight experience in a real aeronautical world ambience
    • Custom Settings – You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You have full access to checklists and assistance options. Multiplayer feature is also enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.
    • Complete Documentation – In addition to a useful user guide, product includes charts and maps for all destinations airports.

