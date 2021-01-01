Perfect Flight - Airline Pilot Bundle Pack for MSFS

Replicate the life of a true airline pilot with this bundle pack that adds more value and enjoyment to your desktop simulation!

Airline Pilot Bundle Pack includes three products already released as single:

RYANAIR A320 MISSIONS PACK

NORTH AMERICA IFR

EUROWINGS A320 MISSIONS PACK

Missions are available into the ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP but but unlike traditional bush trips structure, they work in conjunction with the ATC engine. So you can interact with the air traffic control to simulate real life flight operations. Test your knowledge and skills in this particular aspect of the instrument flight!

You start each mission with the plane parked at the gate, cold & dark, so you have the complete control and responsibility of any aspect of the planned route.

Features

Fleet - The fleet includes three new liveries for the default Airbus A320neo in Ryanair, Eurowings and American Airlines colors with exterior and interior textures in ultra high 8K resolution

