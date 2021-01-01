Sofly Updates A Guide to Flight Simulator - Extended Edition for MSFS

We're delighted to announce the immediate availability of A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition. The latest version of our award-winning guide adds information on World Update VI, the newly added hand-crafted airports and information for upcoming aircraft and DLC coming to the simulator.

Version 1.20 adds all-new content for owners of A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition free of charge and continues to deliver on our promise of updating the guide as the simulator develops.

In addition to the new World Update information, we have updated our performance guide to include the new 'Offscreen terrain pre caching' option and also information on the new Safe Mode. Finally, a new Spotlight section has been added that focuses on flight simulation communities.

Owners of A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition can download version 1.20 of the guide now for free from the original place of purchase. If you purchased directly through SoFly, you can download the update from your account now. If you purchased from a partner store, you will need to sign into that account and download it there. There may be a short delay as the vendor uploads the most up-to-date version.

Changelog v1.20

NEW - World Update VI Info

NEW - Spotlight - Flight Sim Communities

UPDATED - Added information on Safe Mode

UPDATED - 'Offscreen terrain pre caching' added to performance guide

Total Page Count: 406.

