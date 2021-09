FlyByWire Video Showcase Of A380X FMS

We hope you liked our recent previews of the A380X exterior - now, as shown in our latest stream, here are some videos of our FMS in action.

This system is built entirely from the ground-up using common components from our new LNAV architecture. It will support complex procedures at the same level as the in-development A32NX FMS, tailored specifically to IRL A380 behaviour.

