IndiaFoxtEcho Updates Progress On MSFS Projects

    As we have not provided updates on our other projects in a while, here is a quick summary of where we are:

    T-45C Goshawk

    We have decided to invest some time to learn how to make a decent HUD in HTML5+JavaScript (as opposed to the legacy XML code). The main reason for this is better readability with different graphic settings and portability to XBox - also, it is a technology that will be useful for the F-35 and M-346.

    We have also implemented Sim Update V cockpit interaction model and we will have flight model and avionics improvements. We HOPE to release this shortly, but as usual no shortcuts: it is done when it is done.

    Aermacchi M-346

    We are remaking a few 3D parts as we thought they were not good enough by our current standards. Apart from that, external textures have been remastered to 8K and cockpit rebuild/retexturing is complete. We will also redo the HUD with HTML5/Javascript. Best estimate for a beta is end of October.

    Sukhoi SU-31

    This project is moving forward...but not as quickly as we want. Most of the modeling/avionics/cockpit interaction bugs have been solved, Sim Update V cockpit model has been implemented and flight model has been refined...but it is not yet satisfactory.

    We do not have a release date for it at the moment.

    Also, we have been receiving a lot of messages about our future projects: at the moment we have nothing to announce BUT of course we are considering remaking our older planes (if we made them it is because we love them), but our focus is to try our best to deliver quality projects and this will be the driving factor of our future choices.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

