  Golden Age Simulations - Fairchild KR-21 for FSX/P3D

    The KR-21-A was a two-seat sport trainer biplane with two open cockpits and powered by a 100 hp (60 kW) Kinner K-5 radial piston engine. It was of mixed construction and had a fixed tailwheel landing gear and was fitted with dual controls. The KR-21-B was a more powerful biplane development, using a 125 hp Kinner B-5 engine. Five were produced, three built as -B models and two converted from the -A.

    Our representation of both models of this iconic aircraft. It is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts. It is fully compatible with all versions of P3D as well as FSXA and FSX Steam Edition.

    Features

    • High quality, fully animated 3D models of the KR-21A and KR-21B versions
    • Fully modeled detailed Kinner 5-cylinder engine
    • High resolution (4096 x 4096) DXT 5 textures
    • Fully animated VC cockpit with VC cockpit shadowing and smooth 3D modeled gauges
    • User controlled aircraft configuration manager
    • VC cockpit custom sound package
    • Volumetric propeller textures
    • High fidelity sound files
    • Precision flight dynamics
    • Fully animated pilot figures
    • Custom installer for P3D (all versions), FSXA, and FSX Steam Edition

