Early Access Preview: Orbx Stockholm Bromma

FilbertFlies offers an early access look at ESSB Stockholm Bromma Airport for MSFS 2020 from Orbx and developer Marcus Nyberg. The scenery includes both the airport and an updated Stockholm city with 100+ custom POIs and more.

About Orbx Bromma Airport

Serving a wide variety of domestic destinations as well as a few chosen international routes, Bromma Airport is the third busiest airport in Sweden. Being in the heart of Stockholm, the airport, which opened up roughly 90 years ago, is also a key business jet hub and a former home for the government's private jets. Located in the Stockholm district that gave it its name, the airport offers a most magnificent approach over the most central parts of the Swedish capital with views over the old town, Gröna Lund, Söder, Rådhuset, Djurgården and even Kaknästornet can be seen in the distance.

Bromma Airport has been built to the highest standard for MSFS and with no detail spared, as well as an updated Stockholm city with over 100+ custom POIs, crisp color-balanced custom aerial imagery as well as various other upgrades that bring the city to life. Great attention has been put on making the final approach over Bromma to be as spectacular as it is in real life.

An airport and city built to the highest standards, Bromma Airport and Stockholm City combine the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator tech alongside best-practice optimization to ensure the perfect balance between stunningly high-fidelity visuals and excellent performance, perfect as your next Scandinavian destination!

Features

Bromma Airport in exquisitely detailed 4K depiction

High-detailed 4K textures, with a majority featuring PBR and normal maps

Stockholm City with 100+ incredible POI's, giving a lot to explore

Beautiful hand-colored custom aerial imagery for the entire Stockholm city area

Sloped runway

Stunning representation of the airport surroundings with an incredible amount of detail, including the old hangar area that now serves as a shopping center

Developed in collaboration with Bromma Airport management

Incredibly detailed 3D modelling and texturing

WU:5 compatible

By Marcus Nyberg

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

