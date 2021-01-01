  • Early Access Preview: Orbx Stockholm Bromma

    Review: Orbx - Stockholm Bromma For MSFS 2020

    Early Access Preview: Orbx Stockholm Bromma

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies offers an early access look at ESSB Stockholm Bromma Airport for MSFS 2020 from Orbx and developer Marcus Nyberg. The scenery includes both the airport and an updated Stockholm city with 100+ custom POIs and more.

    About Orbx Bromma Airport

    Serving a wide variety of domestic destinations as well as a few chosen international routes, Bromma Airport is the third busiest airport in Sweden. Being in the heart of Stockholm, the airport, which opened up roughly 90 years ago, is also a key business jet hub and a former home for the government's private jets. Located in the Stockholm district that gave it its name, the airport offers a most magnificent approach over the most central parts of the Swedish capital with views over the old town, Gröna Lund, Söder, Rådhuset, Djurgården and even Kaknästornet can be seen in the distance.

    Bromma Airport has been built to the highest standard for MSFS and with no detail spared, as well as an updated Stockholm city with over 100+ custom POIs, crisp color-balanced custom aerial imagery as well as various other upgrades that bring the city to life. Great attention has been put on making the final approach over Bromma to be as spectacular as it is in real life.

    An airport and city built to the highest standards, Bromma Airport and Stockholm City combine the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator tech alongside best-practice optimization to ensure the perfect balance between stunningly high-fidelity visuals and excellent performance, perfect as your next Scandinavian destination!

    Features

    • Bromma Airport in exquisitely detailed 4K depiction
    • High-detailed 4K textures, with a majority featuring PBR and normal maps
    • Stockholm City with 100+ incredible POI's, giving a lot to explore
    • Beautiful hand-colored custom aerial imagery for the entire Stockholm city area
    • Sloped runway
    • Stunning representation of the airport surroundings with an incredible amount of detail, including the old hangar area that now serves as a shopping center
    • Developed in collaboration with Bromma Airport management
    • Incredibly detailed 3D modelling and texturing
    • WU:5 compatible
    • By Marcus Nyberg

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord
    Product page

