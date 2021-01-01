  • Windsock Simulations Announces LLBG Ben Gurion XP

    Windsock Simulations Announces LLBG Ben Gurion XP

    Good Afternoon Ladies and Gentlemen, We would like to Announce the upcoming release of LLBG Ben Gurion International Airport, Produced by David Rosenfeld, and Converted to the X Plane Platform by Ourselves, this product has been in development a long time, but is now Finally coming out this week, we hope you enjoy the product.

    Ben Gurion Airport, commonly known by its Hebrew acronym as Natbag, is the main international airport of Israel and the busiest one in the country. The airport is located on the northern outskirts of the city of Lod, about 45 km northwest of Jerusalem and 20 km southeast of Tel Aviv.

