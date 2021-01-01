  • Tutorial Video: Learn To Fly Here #4

    Nels_Anderson
    Learn To Fly Here #4 | The Constant Speed Propeller

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Learn To Fly Here Video #4. The constant speed propeller is explained but also illustrated while in flight with the help of some graphics that move as controls and power settings change. The propeller control lever directly changes the pitch of the propeller blades and this video shows what happens to the blades while in flight. This video talks about how the propeller works and how to use it correctly.

    This video also talks about different propeller types such as climb and cruise props. How to set the propeller control and the order of throttle, prop lever, and mixture is demonstrated as well as the order of operation for increasing power.

    High and low pitch stops can make a constant speed propeller act like a fixed pitch propeller. This video explains why. It also explains why an aircraft like the Cirrus SR22 has a constant speed propeller but NO PROP LEVER.

    This video was made with Microsoft Flight Simulator and is for entertainment purposes only. Always consult applicable publications for real world applications concerning systems and limitations for specific aircraft.

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

