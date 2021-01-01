  • New Dev Shots Of Aerosoft Twin Otter MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Here are some new pictures from the upcoming MSFS Twin Otter DLC: This time again from the cabin of the version for sky divers. Have fun!

    Aerosoft Aircraft: Twin Otter

    The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, currently marketed as the Viking Air DHC-6 Twin Otter, is a Canadian 19-passenger STOL utility aircraft developed by de Havilland Canada and currently produced by Viking Air. The aircraft's fixed tricycle undercarriage, STOL capabilities, twin turboprop engines and high rate of climb have made it a successful commuter passenger airliner as well as a cargo and medical evacuation aircraft. In addition, the Twin Otter has been popular with commercial skydiving operations, and is used by the United States Army Parachute Team and the United States Air Force's 98th Flying Training Squadron.

