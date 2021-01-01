VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Project Update

The VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project v3.1 for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Coming Really Soon!) - New default cockpit panels PBR textures and color scheme is undergoing development and testing. Here is a sample of one of the leading layouts!

The Douglas C-47 Skytrain or Dakota is a military transport aircraft developed from the civilian Douglas DC-3 airliner. It was used extensively by the Allies during World War II and remained in front-line service with various military operators for many years.

Source