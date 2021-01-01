  • VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Project Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-13-2021 10:53 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Project Updtae

    The VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project v3.1 for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Coming Really Soon!) - New default cockpit panels PBR textures and color scheme is undergoing development and testing. Here is a sample of one of the leading layouts!

    The Douglas C-47 Skytrain or Dakota is a military transport aircraft developed from the civilian Douglas DC-3 airliner. It was used extensively by the Allies during World War II and remained in front-line service with various military operators for many years.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Miahflyer

    WHY IT'S ME? The photogrammetry problem

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    H!, Happy flyers I wonder that since nobody complains about the photogrammetry problem that I have, I am really annoyed. Initially I could not...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:01 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Found this the other day on the internet. Very Unique!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:59 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 12:54 PM Go to last post
    chiastra

    freewarescenery.com web site don't load

    Thread Starter: chiastra

    Good afternoon about two day ago,the freewarescenery is unreachable by me. Also someone,or only me ? is dead ? hope no. Thank you at all. Andrea

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:54 PM Go to last post