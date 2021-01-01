FlyByWire Releases In The Hangar Episode 7

FlyByWire Simulations have released episode 7 of their "In the Hangar" series, this time focusing on the dynamic system sounds of the A32NX:

In episode 7 of ITH, we cover dynamic system sounds, such as hydraulics.

We are happy to say that we have implemented dynamic yellow electric pump sounds that react to load and PTU sounds that trigger in the right conditions. Hear it now in the development version!

