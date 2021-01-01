Orbx Releases Free Brisbane River Run Package MSFS

Fancy a fun challenge? The Brisbane River Run may be for you! This exciting MSFS freeware package was created to put your pilot skills to the test. With several dozen gates, pylons, arrows, and night effects to guide you through the track, it's the perfect opportunity to hone in on your speed and maneuverability abilities!

Starting at Brisbane Airport (YBBN), head southwest towards the river. The course follows past the downtown core and ends south of the Suncorp Stadium. We will be implementing track-time leaderboards as well as other race locations in the future, so your suggestions are always welcome!

Now available for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

