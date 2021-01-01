  • Taburet - UAE Arabia Yemen Oman Roads For MSFS 2020

    Taburet - UAE Arabia Yemen Oman Roads For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures to make them more visible, and to clear misplaced trees on all roads inside the area covered by this add-on. The following class roads have been repaved: motorways; primary; secondary; trunk; residentials roads.

    The newly paved roads after installation are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly.

    The main object of this add-on is to repave the roads mentioned above to make them more visible when you fly and to trace the repaved roads into VFR cockpit map instruments and default VFR map.

    This particolar package motorways are traced and paved in a slightly darker color as in real world; and we also included a repaving of all residential roads which they are also now visible in the VFR map and cockpit mapping instruments.

    Coverage: UAE Arabia Yemen Oman.

