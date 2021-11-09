  • Adi S. - KAIO - Atlantic Municipal Airport for MSFS 2020

    Adi S. - KAIO - Atlantic Municipal Airport for MSFS 2020

    Atlantic Municipal Airport is a city owned public airport 2 miles west of the business district of Atlantic, Iowa. This airport supports general aviation and business jet traffic.

    It has been completely re-built from the ground up for MSFS, and includes:

    • Detailed buildings with interiors
    • Vegetation improvements
    • Accurate ground textures
    • Accurate ground markings
    • Terraforming updates
    • Improved farm houses around the airport perimeter
    • And much more!

    Great for your next bush trip in Iowa!

