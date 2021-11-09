Adi S. - KAIO - Atlantic Municipal Airport for MSFS 2020

Atlantic Municipal Airport is a city owned public airport 2 miles west of the business district of Atlantic, Iowa. This airport supports general aviation and business jet traffic.
It has been completely re-built from the ground up for MSFS, and includes:
- Detailed buildings with interiors
- Vegetation improvements
- Accurate ground textures
- Accurate ground markings
- Terraforming updates
- Improved farm houses around the airport perimeter
- And much more!
Great for your next bush trip in Iowa!
