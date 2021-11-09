Adi S. - KAIO - Atlantic Municipal Airport for MSFS 2020

Atlantic Municipal Airport is a city owned public airport 2 miles west of the business district of Atlantic, Iowa. This airport supports general aviation and business jet traffic.

It has been completely re-built from the ground up for MSFS, and includes:

Detailed buildings with interiors

Vegetation improvements

Accurate ground textures

Accurate ground markings

Terraforming updates

Improved farm houses around the airport perimeter

And much more!

Great for your next bush trip in Iowa!

