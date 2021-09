UK2000 Scenery Preview Jersey Airport

Our next release will be Jersey for MSFS. It's about to enter beta testing very soon and will be released in 1-2 weeks time.

Here are some screen shots:

Jersey Airport is an international airport located in the parish of Saint Peter, 4 NM west northwest of Saint Helier in Jersey, in the Channel Islands. The runway is 5,560 ft (1,690 m) in length and 150 ft (46 m) wide. There were approximately 47,000 aircraft movements and 1,600,000 passengers at the airport during 2016.

Source