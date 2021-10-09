MSFS 2020 Dev Update For September 9 2021

Thank you to everyone who has downloaded World Update VI and provided feedback in the forums, Zendesk, and social media. You, the community, help shape Microsoft Flight Simulator day by day and we are grateful to have such a great mix of perspectives, backgrounds, and voices. There are some bugs discovered this week from the recent update and we plan on releasing a hotfix in the coming week. It will include a fix for the night lighting Render Scale, Offscreen Terrain PreCaching on VR menus, minor world/water mask clean-up, and a few more items. Full patch notes will be posted with the update.

We announced the delay of both our live Dev Q&A and aircraft release (Junkers JU-52) the other day but are happy to share that the new release date for the Junkers JU-52 is September 28th. We are still working on the postponed date for our live Dev Q&A and will provide an update as soon as possible.

Below you'll find a new Development Roadmap updated through November. With Maverick: Top Gun now slated for next May, we re-evaluated the next few months and plan on having two major updates: Sim Update VI and Sim Update VII/Reno Air Races.

Enjoy this Development Update and have a great weekend!

Source