  Taburet - Japan Roads For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-09-2021  
    Taburet - Japan Roads For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to modified the roads with new asphalt textures and clear misplaced trees on all roads inside the area covered by this add-on. This scenery consist of repaving of motorways; primary; secondary; trunk roads. Exclusion of trees on all roads including residential roads. Residential roads use default style roads, with the difference they all have been cleared of trees in the middle of them.

    The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR informations while you fly.

    Coverage: Japan.

