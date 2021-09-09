  • Junkers 52 For MSFS 2020 Delayed

    Junkers 52 For MSFS 2020 Delayed

    Looks like the eagerly awaited Junkers 52 for Microsoft Flight Simulator is going to be delayed for a few weeks as the team want to iron out a few bugs before delivering the add-on.

    The team has decided to postpone the Junkers JU-52 a few weeks in order to polish a few remaining bugs present in the aircraft. We will announce the release date shortly as well. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

    In Germany, the Junkers JU-52 is lovingly called "Tante JU" or "Aunt JU." The team has gone to great lengths to recreate the plane as authentically and accurately as possible, working with the grandson of the original designer, Hugo Junkers, and with an organization that preserves one of the last surviving examples of this historically significant aircraft.

