OBD Updates Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II

A new update to V1.16 is available for Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II.

WOFF BH&H II Change List

Fixed an issue that prevented the AI bombers from bombing when player is in bombardier station. New Aircraft changes Added new BombSight to all 2 Seaters (except Nieuport 12 recon only)

Aviatik BI



Aviatik BII



Aviatik CI



Aviatik CI SOL



Aviatik CI OBS



Breguet14 A2



Bristol F2b



Caudron G4



DFW CV



DH4



FE2b



Gotha GIV



Hannover



Morane L



Pfalz AI



RAF BE2c Early



RAF BE2c



RAF BE2c SOL



RAF BE2c OBS



Re (RE8)



Roland CII



Rumpler CIV



Sopwith Strutter B1



Sopwith Strutter

Also added Bombsight to one single seater dedicated bomber - the Sopwith Strutter B1.

Breguet14 - fixed hub of blurred prop, fixed small issue on lower LOD when zooming out.

Fixed fuselage mapping issue on Nieuports 24, 24 Bis, 24 Bis Lewis, Lewis, Nieuport 27 (Vickers).

Also includes all the previous patches.

Please see the WOFF BH&H II download page on the OBD web site for more information.

Source