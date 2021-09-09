  • OBD Updates Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II

    OBD Updates Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II

    A new update to V1.16 is available for Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II.

    WOFF BH&H II Change List

    1. Fixed an issue that prevented the AI bombers from bombing when player is in bombardier station.
    2. New Aircraft changes
      • Added new BombSight to all 2 Seaters (except Nieuport 12 recon only)
        • Aviatik BI
        • Aviatik BII
        • Aviatik CI
        • Aviatik CI SOL
        • Aviatik CI OBS
        • Breguet14 A2
        • Bristol F2b
        • Caudron G4
        • DFW CV
        • DH4
        • FE2b
        • Gotha GIV
        • Hannover
        • Morane L
        • Pfalz AI
        • RAF BE2c Early
        • RAF BE2c
        • RAF BE2c SOL
        • RAF BE2c OBS
        • Re (RE8)
        • Roland CII
        • Rumpler CIV
        • Sopwith Strutter B1
        • Sopwith Strutter
      • Also added Bombsight to one single seater dedicated bomber - the Sopwith Strutter B1.
      • Breguet14 - fixed hub of blurred prop, fixed small issue on lower LOD when zooming out.
      • Fixed fuselage mapping issue on Nieuports 24, 24 Bis, 24 Bis Lewis, Lewis, Nieuport 27 (Vickers).

    Also includes all the previous patches.

    Please see the WOFF BH&H II download page on the OBD web site for more information.

