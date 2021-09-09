OBD Updates Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II

A new update to V1.16 is available for Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II.
WOFF BH&H II Change List
- Fixed an issue that prevented the AI bombers from bombing when player is in bombardier station.
- New Aircraft changes
- Added new BombSight to all 2 Seaters (except Nieuport 12 recon only)
- Aviatik BI
- Aviatik BII
- Aviatik CI
- Aviatik CI SOL
- Aviatik CI OBS
- Breguet14 A2
- Bristol F2b
- Caudron G4
- DFW CV
- DH4
- FE2b
- Gotha GIV
- Hannover
- Morane L
- Pfalz AI
- RAF BE2c Early
- RAF BE2c
- RAF BE2c SOL
- RAF BE2c OBS
- Re (RE8)
- Roland CII
- Rumpler CIV
- Sopwith Strutter B1
- Sopwith Strutter
- Also added Bombsight to one single seater dedicated bomber - the Sopwith Strutter B1.
- Breguet14 - fixed hub of blurred prop, fixed small issue on lower LOD when zooming out.
- Fixed fuselage mapping issue on Nieuports 24, 24 Bis, 24 Bis Lewis, Lewis, Nieuport 27 (Vickers).
Also includes all the previous patches.
Please see the WOFF BH&H II download page on the OBD web site for more information.