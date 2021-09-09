News From IndiaFoxtEcho Regarding MB-339 For DCS

Finally here is an update for our DCS-fans: we apologize for the lack of communication on our DCS efforts, but we preferred to focus on product development and decided to share updates and screen shots only when we had solid and significant progress to show - and now we think we do.

So, please find below a link to our project development update document in .pdf format - which includes a detailed state of the product, its functionalities against the flight manual and some details on the systems we have recently added.

Our current goal is to provide Eagle Dynamics with an evaluation build before the end of October.

Link to Project Development Update PDF