  • News From IndiaFoxtEcho Regarding MB-339 For DCS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-09-2021 09:54 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    News From IndiaFoxtEcho Regarding MB-339 For DCS

    Finally here is an update for our DCS-fans: we apologize for the lack of communication on our DCS efforts, but we preferred to focus on product development and decided to share updates and screen shots only when we had solid and significant progress to show - and now we think we do.

    News From IndiaFoxtEcho Regarding MB-339 For DCS

    So, please find below a link to our project development update document in .pdf format - which includes a detailed state of the product, its functionalities against the flight manual and some details on the systems we have recently added.

    Our current goal is to provide Eagle Dynamics with an evaluation build before the end of October.

    Source
    Link to Project Development Update PDF

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fsx gaya gaya simulations guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MadMav24

    Cockpit Camera Upper View

    Thread Starter: MadMav24

    One thing I would like to do is not have to use the mouse to get to the upper cockpit view when I am landing. Is it possible to switch it from using...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:42 AM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    Updates Permission

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    It's telling me i dont have permission to download the update , far as i know i am signed on as admin anyone know how to change the settings to allow...

    Last Post By: ralphie1313 Today, 11:03 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Another downer Orbx

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    When I had my other PC I bought a lot of Orbx scenery, I just installed FSX on this PC I have now, kind of got it setup but still needs a few more...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 10:09 AM Go to last post
    MartinKv

    Do I have a faulty installation?

    Thread Starter: MartinKv

    It appears that aircraft files appear twice in my MSFS 2020 folder. For example, the Cirrus SR22 appears in the following locations - once in...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 10:01 AM Go to last post