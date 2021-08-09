  • Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS v1.0.8.0

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-08-2021 02:46 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS

    Changelog v1.0.8.0

    • Added Xbox compatibility (In-game marketplace version)
    • Various optimizations
    • Reduced chance of missing jetways models
    • Improved terminal and jetway glass texture
    • Added missing ground markings on closed runway
    • Improved runway guard (wig-wag) effects
    • Various terrain flatten improvements
    • Excluded default church model added in World Update V
    • Removed marshaller and pushback service spawn at GA parking spots

    About Airport Trondheim-Vaernes

    The international Airport Trondheim-Værnes, located in Northern-Trøndelag, is the fourth largest airport in Norway with approximately 4,4 million passengers per year. The major hub for the Norwegian Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) and the Norwegian Widerøe airline exists since 1914 and operates the very busy route between Trondheim and Oslo, amongst others.

    Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS

    Værnes Church, the oldest preserved stone building in Norway, is located south-east of the Airport. Approaching the airport from the east, it is visible on the left-hand side.

    The airport's realistic replica with detailed models of the terminal and other buildings now brings the Norwegian area steeped in history to life in the Microsoft Flight Simulator. Photorealistic building and ground textures as well as numerous lightings and striking landmarks let the airport and its surroundings appear close to reality.

    Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS

    Features

    • Includes a highly accurate recreation of Trondheim Airport, Værnes
    • Highly detailed models of airport terminal, buildings and other facilities
    • Photo-realistic building and ground textures
    • Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout
    • Densely placed ground equipment and ramp clutter objects
    • Accurate terrain and runway profile
    • Terminal interior included
    • Interiors included for the VFK (aeroclub), Helitrans and Rely hangars
    • Custom aerial image covering the airport and its vicinity
    • Landmark buildings and bridges in the vicinity of the airport
    • Custom taxiway lighting effects, Custom runway guard lighting
    • Approach and runway lights adapted to match real world counterpart
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • Custom windsock model

    Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS

    Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Trondheim-Vaernes for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    natman1965

    ASOBO needs a home run tomorrow

    Thread Starter: natman1965

    I know tomorrow is a WU and not a SU but I think ASOBO needs a homer here. I just changed my usercfg back to defaults in prep for tomorrows DL and...

    Last Post By: guzler Today, 03:56 PM Go to last post
    MadMav24

    Cockpit Camera Upper View

    Thread Starter: MadMav24

    One thing I would like to do is not have to use the mouse to get to the upper cockpit view when I am landing. Is it possible to switch it from using...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 03:18 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Bit of a downer.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I decided to install my X-Plane 11 on this PC, my old PC died, course it's been a while since I ran XP and I forgot. The PC I have now is 32bit and...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 02:51 PM Go to last post
    PEIRascal

    Sim says update required from store. Store says everything is up to date?

    Thread Starter: PEIRascal

    Good day good people, I have the sim telling me a mandatory update via the store is required. Click on OK and it opens the store and closes the...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:28 PM Go to last post