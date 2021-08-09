SimWorks Studios Posts Update About Kodiak For MSFS

Another small update on the Kodiak. The exterior is pretty much a wrap and we are doing the final adjustments to our liveries! On that front, we were honoured to acquire a license from Aviation Sans Frontieres to make a livery for the Kodiak in their colors!

We are also in the process of adding cargo to the cabin that will depend on the aircraft configuration and weight in each station. In the picture below you can see three levels of cargo loading on the various stations:

Light load: two rows of boxes stacked

Medium load: four rows (background)

Heavy load: six rows (forward half of the aircraft)

We are also working hard to add some weight-based passenger models into the cabin, but the timeframes are tight. There is a bit more fixing to do in the cabin but we expect to have the various stencils and fixes done by Friday, to close out the model.

Source