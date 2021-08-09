Taburet Expands Roads Series For MSFS 2020

Scenery developer Taburet announces the expansion of his series of road improvement add-ons for MSFS 2020. Now available are USA Mid-West as well as Central America and Caribbean. In addition, previous releases in the series have all been updated to v1.3 which includes improvements to the look of road surfaces.

The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt texture and clear misplaced trees on all roads inside the area covered by this add-on. This scenery consists of repaving of motorways; primary; secondary; trunk roads. Exclusion of trees on all roads including residential roads. Residential roads use default style roads, with the difference they all have been cleared by trees in the middle of them.

The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly.

Purchase Taburet - USA Mid-West Roads for MSFS 2020

Purchase Taburet - Central American and Caribbean Roads for MSFS 2020

See all Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020