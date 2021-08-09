  • Indiafoxtecho Announces MB-339 1.3.2 Update

    Indiafoxtecho Announces MB-339 1.3.2 Update

    We are releasing yet another update to the MB-339 which also includes a number of changes/fixes requested by Microsoft for the X-Box release and have not been released previously outside of the Marketplace.

    The highlights of this new update are the new liveries such the one for Al Fursan* Acrobatic Team and the Peruvian Air Force - but the thing we are most proud of is that we have been working with aircraftstudiodesign - to bring the real world liveries they have designed for the MB-339 into the simulated world using the real world artworks: we are starting with the Pony 0 special tail for the Frecce Tricolori 60th anniversary included in this update...more to follow on the next one!

    Version 1.3.2

    Minor improvements and new liveries:

    • Changed RPM indicator reference variables, as the previous ones did not work as intended after SU5
    • Added Pony 0 Special Color for Frecce Tricolori 60th Anniversary
    • Added "Al Fursan" livery for aerobatic version
    • Added blue smoke for Al Fursan livery
    • Added Peruvian Air Force livery
    • Increased special effects visibility distance and persistence

    Version 1.3.1

    • Fixed bug causing landing/taxi light switch animation not to work
    • Fixed bug causing incorrect interaction while pressing the G-Valve test pushbutton
    • Fixed reversed animation in Cabin Press switch
    • Fixed incorrect material assignment in ejection handle base
    • Improved mouse interaction with some knobs (altimeter setting, HDG and CRS)
    • Fixed missing description localization for A-MLU version

    Note that IRL the Al Fursan team uses a special MB-339 variant called MB-339NAT, which is slightly different from the PAN-MLU we have in the package, although differences are minor.

