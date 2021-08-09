Indiafoxtecho Announces MB-339 1.3.2 Update

We are releasing yet another update to the MB-339 which also includes a number of changes/fixes requested by Microsoft for the X-Box release and have not been released previously outside of the Marketplace.
The highlights of this new update are the new liveries such the one for Al Fursan* Acrobatic Team and the Peruvian Air Force - but the thing we are most proud of is that we have been working with aircraftstudiodesign - to bring the real world liveries they have designed for the MB-339 into the simulated world using the real world artworks: we are starting with the Pony 0 special tail for the Frecce Tricolori 60th anniversary included in this update...more to follow on the next one!
Version 1.3.2
Minor improvements and new liveries:
- Changed RPM indicator reference variables, as the previous ones did not work as intended after SU5
- Added Pony 0 Special Color for Frecce Tricolori 60th Anniversary
- Added "Al Fursan" livery for aerobatic version
- Added blue smoke for Al Fursan livery
- Added Peruvian Air Force livery
- Increased special effects visibility distance and persistence
Version 1.3.1
- Fixed bug causing landing/taxi light switch animation not to work
- Fixed bug causing incorrect interaction while pressing the G-Valve test pushbutton
- Fixed reversed animation in Cabin Press switch
- Fixed incorrect material assignment in ejection handle base
- Improved mouse interaction with some knobs (altimeter setting, HDG and CRS)
- Fixed missing description localization for A-MLU version
Note that IRL the Al Fursan team uses a special MB-339 variant called MB-339NAT, which is slightly different from the PAN-MLU we have in the package, although differences are minor.