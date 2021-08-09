Indiafoxtecho Announces MB-339 1.3.2 Update

We are releasing yet another update to the MB-339 which also includes a number of changes/fixes requested by Microsoft for the X-Box release and have not been released previously outside of the Marketplace.

The highlights of this new update are the new liveries such the one for Al Fursan* Acrobatic Team and the Peruvian Air Force - but the thing we are most proud of is that we have been working with aircraftstudiodesign - to bring the real world liveries they have designed for the MB-339 into the simulated world using the real world artworks: we are starting with the Pony 0 special tail for the Frecce Tricolori 60th anniversary included in this update...more to follow on the next one!

Version 1.3.2

Minor improvements and new liveries:

Changed RPM indicator reference variables, as the previous ones did not work as intended after SU5

Added Pony 0 Special Color for Frecce Tricolori 60th Anniversary

Added "Al Fursan" livery for aerobatic version

Added blue smoke for Al Fursan livery

Added Peruvian Air Force livery

Increased special effects visibility distance and persistence

Version 1.3.1

Fixed bug causing landing/taxi light switch animation not to work

Fixed bug causing incorrect interaction while pressing the G-Valve test pushbutton

Fixed reversed animation in Cabin Press switch

Fixed incorrect material assignment in ejection handle base

Improved mouse interaction with some knobs (altimeter setting, HDG and CRS)

Fixed missing description localization for A-MLU version

Note that IRL the Al Fursan team uses a special MB-339 variant called MB-339NAT, which is slightly different from the PAN-MLU we have in the package, although differences are minor.

Source

Purchase Indiafoxtecho MB-339 For MSFS 2020