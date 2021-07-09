  • Perfect Flight - Private Flights - Cessna Citation CJ4 for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-07-2021  
    0 Comments

    Perfect Flight - Private Flights - Cessna Citation CJ4 for MSFS

    In this representation you will come across a complete and realistic Cessna CItation CJ4 simulation experience. The missions pack adds more value and enjoyment. Fly for hours unusual routes in a realistic aeronautical environment in an new-brand CJ4 painted in Perfect Flight colors.

    The interiors of the aircraft has also been customized to offer you the maximum realism and to make you step into the role of a real Captain!

    Missions are available into the ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP but but unlike traditional bush trips structure, they work in conjunction with the ATC engine. So you can interact with the Air Traffic Control to simulate real life flight operations. Test your knowledge and skills in this particular aspect of the instrument flight!

    You start each mission with the plane parked at the gate, cold & dark, so you have the complete control and responsibility of any aspect of the planned route.

    Features

    • Fleet - New livery for the default Citation CJ4 in Perfect Flight colors with exterior and interior textures in ultra high 8k resolution. You can use the provided plane or any other already in your fleet, as well.
    • Missions Pack - Flights (9 IFR and 1 VFR) are completely integrated with the ATC system, with Taxi announcement, Speed calls, Stall and Overspeed monitoring and warnings, Gear, Flaps and Altitude check and more. Fly for hours in a large range of scenarios and enjoy a most realistic flight experience in a real aeronautical world ambience.
    • Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You have full access to Checklists and Assistance Options. Multiplayer feature is also enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

    Missions List

    • Picnic at Martha's Vineyard
    • Guatemala Run
    • The Slot Machine City
    • Gran Canaria Vacations
    • Garda's Lake Windsurf Trophy
    • Welcome to Niagara Falls
    • Short trip to Toluca
    • Weekend of relax at Sankt Moritz
    • Avalon Beach Paradise
    • The Vesuvio Vulcan

    Purchase Perfect Flight - Private Flights - Cessna Citation CJ4 for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

