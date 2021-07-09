MSFS 2020 Release Notes For World Update VI

Release Notes (1.19.8.0) World Update VI: Germany, Austria, Switzerland Now Available!

Our vision is to continuously improve and expand Microsoft Flight Simulator on a regular basis.

This month, the virtual world of Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting its next major update by focusing on the marvelous regions of Austria, Germany & Switzerland. Renowned for its glorious mountain ranges, ubiquitous castles and stunning vistas, this region comes to life with World Update VI.

Our latest World Update contains new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps and several brand-new 3D cities in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, Graz and Vienna in Austria. The update drastically enhances the visuals of these three countries and the beautiful mountain-ranges of the Alps.

The team has also hand-crafted over 100 well-known locations (points of interest, or POIs) and several airports including LA1/4beck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt and St. Gallen. The update also includes new discovery flights, landing challenges and bush trips that take simmers across this beautiful region of our planet.

World Update VI: Austria, Germany and Switzerland is available free to all Microsoft Flight Simulator users today. Be sure your simulator is up to date first, then visit the Marketplace to download the latest world update and immerse yourself in this magnificent and expansive corner of the world. The sky is calling!

Release Notes 1.19.8.0

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Applying the default profile for the Mouse will no longer crash the title when an custom profile was loaded on PC

Fixed crash in autosave in bushtrip missions when the user has a non-ASCII name

The title can now be launched in Safe mode via a pop-up to deactivate all Community and Marketplace content on PC only. The option will be available after a crash as long as Devmode is not enabled.

Fixed some scenarios where mandatory content was not downloaded or installed properly on PC if it had been deleted via the content manager ("You are missing packages that are essential to run Microsoft Flight Simulator. Please update the application and try again.")

Navigation

Fixed ATC radar altitude so the ATC no longer asks you to change your altitude when it is not applicable

The VFR Map now displays information for latitudes beyond 75 degrees

New AIRAC cycle 2108 is now available

Planes

SR22 performance and fuel consumption has been modified to better match POH

Gyro Drift is now correctly set when Aircraft Systems assistance preset is set to Easy / Medium / Hard

Peripherals

Fixed the ENG 1 and the Crank/ Mode norm/ IGN/Start buttons on the Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus edition

World

Updated elevation data for Germany, Austria & Switzerland

Updated aerial imagery for Germany, Austria & Switzerland

"Offscreen terrain pre caching" graphics settings has been added (Low, Medium, High and Ultra). If set to Ultra, all the offscreen terrain will be cached at full quality which will reduce FPS drops and LOD popping when panning the camera but may impact overall performance

Maximum photogrammetry draw distance has been further increased. As a result photogrammetry downtown building areas will be visible from farther away

Better management of low bandwidth Bing terrain data and photogrammetry streaming as the change to Offline data is no longer persistent (changes applied only affect the current flight)

Fixed an issue where the Bing terrain data would switch to offline in low bandwidth scenarios without displaying a warning pop-up, when data consumption cap was set (the warning pop up is now displayed properly)

Cities at night are now more visible on the World Map

Various airport data fixes

LEMD: added Restriction for landings and take-offs on runways according to charts



LEMI: fixed ICAO issue for Region de Murcia International Airport



OPIS: Islamabad airport now has lights



02NH: fixed Iroquois landing altitude



EGGK: fixed issue with a building in the middle of a taxiway



EDDF: added Restriction for landings and take-offs on runways according to charts



KGTU: added missing buildings



FNDB: fixed Terraforming and data issues



89AK: fixed elevation issue



KDVT: fixed parking 75 spawning point



ESKS: updated ICAO for Scandinavian Mountains Airport



SSGG: updated ICAO for Tancredo Thomas de Faria Airport (Guarapuava Airport)

Improved Airport data on 100 airports

