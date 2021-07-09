  • FlyJSim Releases Q4XP Trailer XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-07-2021 11:17 AM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments

    FlyJSim Releases Q4XP Trailer XP

    FlyJSim is proud to show off its Q4XP after three years of development.

    Coming soon for X-Plane 11.

    The De Havilland Canada DHC-8, commonly known as the Dash 8, is a series of turboprop-powered regional airliners, introduced by de Havilland Canada in 1984. DHC was later bought by Boeing in 1988, then by Bombardier in 1992; then by Longview Aviation Capital in 2019, reviving the de Havilland Canada brand.

    All Dash 8s delivered from the second quarter of 1996 (including all Series 400s) include the Active Noise and Vibration System designed to reduce cabin noise and vibration levels to nearly those of jet airliners. To emphasize their quietness, Bombardier renamed the Dash 8 models as the Q-Series turboprops (Q200, Q300, and Q400).

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

