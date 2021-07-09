  • Fsdreamteam Updates GSX for FSX/P3D

    Fsdreamteam Updates GSX for FSX/P3D

    We released today GSX 2.9.4 update, featuring the long awaited Multi-liveries support for Handling, Catering and Jetway logos in Prepar3D V5.

    Run the FSDT Live Update to install the new liveries.

    GSX Ground Services for FSX and Prepar3D, is a revolutionary new product that simulates several operations on the ground, such as marshalling, catering, boarding/disembarking passengers (including baggage), stairs, refuelling vehicles, pushback with realistic behaviour, follow me cars, docking system and more. These all feature many native FSX animations and believable human characters.

    Source

