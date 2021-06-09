VSKYLABS Details C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project

The VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research - Upcoming update v3.1 (Work In Progress).

Some facts regrading the VSKYLABS C-47 Skytrain Flying Lab Project:

The project is being developed (for years) with the approach of a constant C-47/DC-3 (virtual) restoration process. This is very exciting as when parts and elements are getting *older*, they are replaced with new/"restored" ones...it is quite of a fascinating development journey that started back in 2016, through the release of v1.0 in 2017, and up until present day, with approximately 25 large-scale updates...and counting...

The project features *Two* different aircraft variants with *Three* landing gears configurations. That is (one) the C-47 (Tail-Wheel), C-47 (Tail-wheel with skis which are taking part in the flight dynamics model), and (two) the XC-47C variant, which is a C-47 equipped with floats that allows sea and land operations!

It is equipped with Two speed Supercharger blowers, functional Oxygen system with crew masks, functional Fire extinguisher system (operation via a hatch in the cockpit floor), authentic propeller systems, Anti-icing and De-ice systems for the wings, props and windshield along with visible icing simulation, Damage simulation, old-school Sperry autopilot that can be operated with S-TEC type modes (upon user decision). It has rain and icing visualization, interactive windshield wipers...it has a working cockpit side windows that interacts with cockpit smoke and vetilate it in case of smoke-in-the-cockpit situations. It has *Two* cabing/cockpit configurations for passengers and cargo layout. The aircraft allows full old-school NDB/VOR navigation with the use of two VHF comm radios, two VHF nav radios, ADF, transponder, authentic radio-compass instrument...and two Garmin 530 panels that offers easy-access to GPS navigation for the newer-generation pilots.

Upcoming project update v3.1 is a very important milestone in the project's internal architecture, functionality, and its overall look-and-feel. Progressive release phase will be initiated in the very near future. The full update features list will be showcased soon, stay tuned!

Source