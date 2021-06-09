X-Crafts Update On Embraer E175

I know it's been a while since you've heard from us, but I'd like to assure you that the E-Jets Family is progressing at a steady pace and they are shaping up really nicely!

I am excited to say that there will be some great stuff shared during the FlightSim Expo later this month, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, I wanted to share a couple of pictures of the new E175 straight out of the sim!

Feel free to share and definitely let us know what you think!

As always, ETA will not be announced. I've been dealing with a serious family emergency situation recently, which unfortunately won't be resolved that soon so that also impacts the development, making it very hard to predict the timing of anything right now. But I want you to know that the E-Jets will be really awesome and it will be worth the wait!

Source