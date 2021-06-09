  • X-Crafts Update On Embraer E175

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-06-2021 10:36 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    X-Crafts Update On Embraer E175

    I know it's been a while since you've heard from us, but I'd like to assure you that the E-Jets Family is progressing at a steady pace and they are shaping up really nicely!

    I am excited to say that there will be some great stuff shared during the FlightSim Expo later this month, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, I wanted to share a couple of pictures of the new E175 straight out of the sim!

    Feel free to share and definitely let us know what you think!

    X-Crafts Update On Embraer E175

    X-Crafts Update On Embraer E175

    As always, ETA will not be announced. I've been dealing with a serious family emergency situation recently, which unfortunately won't be resolved that soon so that also impacts the development, making it very hard to predict the timing of anything right now. But I want you to know that the E-Jets will be really awesome and it will be worth the wait!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    Default clouds problem

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    All of a sudden the default clouds have gone in squares, any ideas please? Col.

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    jorgen.s.andersen

    Downloads from AVSIM

    Thread Starter: jorgen.s.andersen

    I am sorry to mention the competition here, but since yesterday I am having a problem downloading from AVSIM. The problem exists both in Chrome and...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 10:01 AM Go to last post
    KermanD

    updated Garmin1000

    Thread Starter: KermanD

    On Sept. 2nd I open Flight sim 2020 and in the content manger there was an update for the G1000. After that when I was on the world map creating a...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:04 AM Go to last post
    Cjet123

    How to fly carenado FA50

    Thread Starter: Cjet123

    Hello, I was wondering if any one knew how to fly the FA50 from carenado, because if I buy it I wouldn’t know how to fly it. The aircraft I’m...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 06:07 AM Go to last post