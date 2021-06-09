IndiaFoxtEcho Releases v1.2.2 For Long-EZ For MSFS 2020

IndiaFoxTecho announces the release of an updated version 1.2.2 for their Long-EZ aircraft for MSFS 2020. The update includes miscellaneous fixes and improves, such as revised control surface animations, redone ADI animation, improved propeller as well as some additional liveries.

Changelog Version 1.2.2 – Miscellaneous Fixes And Improvements

Revised control surface animations

Redone ADI animation to fix minor inaccuracies, also increased movement by 5°

Fixed minor animation bug in canard control surfaces hinges

Improved rendering of propeller and its animations

Improved control surfaces animations

Improved handling (pitch control) - NOTE it is now slightly more difficult to "stall" the canard surfaces

Minor tweaks to flight dynamics

Slighly relaxed conditions for speedbrake blowback

Included additional liveries courtesy of Sebastien Rocque

Revised CoG limitations

Fixed bug preventing autopilot to work with certain liveries

Changelog Version 1.2.1 – Minor fixes for Marketplace release (note: this version was released only on Microsoft Marketplace)

Improved mouse drag interaction on some switches

Added missing component behavior to COM1 SWAP button

Fixed Aircraft Description

If you purchased the Long-EZ from the FlightSim.Com Store the update is available for you to download now.

IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ at the FlightSim.Com Store