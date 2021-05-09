  • JARDesign Update On JD340 For X-Plane

    JARDesign Update On JD340 For X-Plane

    This week we had a debugging session with the xEnviro developers. As a result, we made changes to the current version of the aircraft to solve this problem. If you use both products - xEnviro and JD340 - please try and let us know if the problem is solved (dark square in the lower left corner of the screen). If all is correct now - we will include this solution in 320 and 330, else - will continue debug to solve this. In addition, the version 1.3r1 include improvements:

    • taxi & ckpt entry camera add
    • xEnviro issue fixed (please check)
    • RAT hydraulic supply fixed
    • Tablet show/hide option add
    • F and S indication fixed on EWD
    • editable version.txt file (custom callsign)
    • minor bugs fixed
    • left FCU baro issue fixed

    I should note what displays 2D widgets can not be used in external view (need work more on this) and Taxi camera (based on default X-Plane camera instrument) have "night vision"-like green sky color in dark time. We already request LR to solve this "feature". But better than nothing anyway.

    Source

    New Taxi And Cockpit Camera

    Taxi and Cockpit Entry camera JD340-500. Will include this to next version 1.3:

