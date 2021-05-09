  • Milviz Teases Next Project - SR-71?

    Nels_Anderson
    Milviz Teases Next Project - SR-71?

    With only a single screen shot, Milviz has offered a little tease on "something in their hangar". While they don't say, looking at the unique shape it could only be a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.

