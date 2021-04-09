  • Announcing Premier Virtual Airlines

    Premier Virtual Airlines

    After an extensive BETA period and soft launch with our current members, Premier Virtual Airlines is proud to announce the grand opening of our new site and is currently looking for new members to join the ranks.

    About Premier Virtual Airlines

    Launched in early 2010 as Phoenix Virtual Airways by a group of enthusiasts that were tired of the drama at their past VA’s, PVA quickly grew with a strong membership and diverse schedule. Phoenix Virtual Airways at its peak had over 500 real-world airlines with their respective fleets and routes in the schedules. As time moved on and some of PVA founders retired, Dustin Abell began working on a new site and rebranding for the airline. Built off of that initial backbone, comes Premier Virtual Airlines.

    Premier Virtual Airlines is a lot more than just a new website. We’ve taken an entirely new approach to Flight Simulation. Partnering with Flight Aware, PVA has access to real-time schedules and not just for the major players, we’re talking about private charters, general aviation and much more. Integrated dispatch abilities from SimBrief provide all the details a pilot would want when planning their flight. All of that is integrated into our custom PremCARS flight tracking software that is designed by Premier Virtual Airlines’ founder, Dustin Abell.

    Premier Virtual Airlines works off of Premium and Non-Premium memberships. Premium membership costs $10 USD a month via a PayPal payment and provides the following:

    • Schedules that are up to date with flights being added daily
    • Live city-pair searches
    • Custom IFR charters (Create your own IFR flight)
    • VFR flying
    • 10% bonus hours for every PIREP filed

    Non-premium members still have access to a massive schedule set that is built from previous Premium schedule sets and are typically one or two seasons out of date. All members signing up for Premier Virtual Airlines have a free 10-day trial of the Premium membership.

    Whether you’re looking to fly trans-continental in the Queen of the Skies, shuttle the elite in business jets, or take it low and slow, Premier Virtual Airlines has something for everybody. Premier Virtual also has a monthly Airport of the Month, a full set of Missions and other events.

    PVA currently supports MSFS 2020 (PC version only), Lockheed Martin Prepar3d (v1-v5), Microsoft Flight Simulator X and X-Plane 11.

    You can join Premier Virtual Airlines at www.premiervirtual.org and find us on the following social media outlets:

    Facebook: PremierVirtualAirlines
    Instagram: Premier_Virtual_Airlines
    Twitter: Premier_Airways

