FlyByWire Showcases Custom Made EIS2 Display For A320 MSFS

Our design team have completely remade our EIS2 display font with more accurate glyphs and realistic weight. We plan to make this new font freely usable by other open-source Airbus projects.

Please note that we still have to adapt our existing display symbology to the new font, but we hope you enjoy this upcoming improvement. We'll show more previews soon!

Source