DCS Previews Pilot Positions In AH-64D

This week, we have prepared some In Development Screenshots of the Pilot and Co-Pilot/Gunner cockpits of this beast. We hope these work-in-progress images will provide you with a glimpse of what is to come and start your cockpit familiarisation. We await your feedback.

Source

If you like the look of the DCS AH64D, then why not head on over to the store and check out the Virtavia version for FSX:

Virtavia - AH-64D Heilcopter for FSX