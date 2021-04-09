It's Labor Day weekend and today Aerosoft announces their annual Labor Day Sale at the FlightSim.Com Store. For a few days only save 25% on a select group of scenery add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Included are destinations all over the world from a number of different designers.
Aerosoft Scenery Now On Sale:
- Aerosoft Airport St. Tropez
- Aerosoft Airport Trondheim-Vaernes
- RCStudio - Airfield Lucca-Tassignano - LIQL
- Terrapearl Studios - Sekiu Airport & Marina
- Aerosoft Airport Greater Moncton
- Aerosoft Airport Augsburg
- DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 1
- Aerosoft Airport Bonaire
- Aerosoft Airport Chania
- DSky - Nosy Be Island MSFS
- Aerosoft Airport Bali
- Aerosoft Airport Friedrichshafen
- Aerosoft Airfield Wasserkuppe
- Aerosoft Airport Alta
- RCStudio - Airport Trento-Mattarello - LIDT
- Aerosoft Airfield Perranporth
- Aerosoft Airfield Lido di Venezia