  • Emerald Scenery Design - Shump And Chunilna Creek Airstrip

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-03-2021 06:45 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Emerald Scenery Design - Shump And Chunilna Creek Airstrip

    Shump & Chunilna Creek Airstrip, are two back-country Alaska bush strips with their own unique set of challenges.

    This duel airstrip scenery includes 353 km² of 60, 15, and 7 cm/px seasonal photoreal ground textures, which have been colored for Orbx openLC North America. A high resolution 10-meter terrain mesh has also been included for those who do not use our (freeware) Alaskan Mesh Project series, as well as hand-placed native vegetation (including selectable winter textures), all custom models, and so much more!

    SODE has been utilized in this scenery to bring many environmentally-dynamic features including rain puddles, ambient sounds, windsocks, and more!

    Emerald Scenery Design - Shump And Chunilna Creek Airstrip

    Emerald Scenery Design - Shump And Chunilna Creek Airstrip

    Features

    • 60, 15, and 7 cm/px photoreal ground textures, covering over 353 km²
      • Seasonal textures, including frozen water during Winter.
    • 10-meter terrain mesh.
      • Compatibility for the Alaskan Mesh Project!
    • Hand-placed, native vegetation.
      • Includes LODs for improved performance, and configurable winter variations.
    • Custom airport buildings, cabins, and various clutter models.
      • HD 2k and UHD 4k textures, including winter variations, and LODs for improved performance!
    • A configurator, allowing you to enable or disable multiple scenery elements, as well as swap between seasonal model variations.
    • Uneven/sloped runways for that authentic back-country experience!
    • Reworked water vector to blend with default and Orbx Vector, as well as correcting dozens of lake elevations in the coverage area.
    • 5 lakes with docks for floatplane operations, including several more remote, challenging lakes to land at.
    • Multiple off-airport landing locations, including multiple gravel bars along a stretch of the Susitna River (West side of the coverage area).

    Emerald Scenery Design - Shump And Chunilna Creek Airstrip

    Emerald Scenery Design - Shump And Chunilna Creek Airstrip

    Environmentally-Dynamic Features Utilizing SODE

    SODE is used to control a few different environmentally-dynamic features in the scenery.

    • Windsocks – 4 levels of animation are provided (No wind, Low, Medium & High).
    • Rain Puddles – Appear only when raining (Features brand new models/textures, created just for this project).
    • Ambient Audio – Currently includes sounds for 4 native Bird species, night ambient, and a few other immersive sounds triggered during various environmental states.
    • Morel Mushrooms – Look for Morel Mushrooms popping up around the airstrips from May to July. But keep a keen eye out, as they can be quite difficult to spot!

    Purchase Emerald Scenery Design - Shump And Chunilna Creek Airstrip

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: Just Flight - 146 Professional XP

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22988-Review-Just-Flight-146-Professional-XP

    Last Post By: psvpilot59 Today, 07:52 PM Go to last post
    MAD1

    "+ Reply to thread" buttons - top one works, bottom doesn't

    Thread Starter: MAD1

    Hi Nels and admins, I'd noticed lately (probably always been the case, I just didn't realise before) that for the blue "+ Reply to thread" buttons -...

    Last Post By: MAD1 Today, 06:58 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Venice

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk7133 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Clip_47 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk7154 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk7159 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:36 PM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    Any landing you can walk away from...

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    Some hair-raising real life landings here:

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 05:38 PM Go to last post