Emerald Scenery Design - Shump And Chunilna Creek Airstrip

Shump & Chunilna Creek Airstrip, are two back-country Alaska bush strips with their own unique set of challenges.
This duel airstrip scenery includes 353 km² of 60, 15, and 7 cm/px seasonal photoreal ground textures, which have been colored for Orbx openLC North America. A high resolution 10-meter terrain mesh has also been included for those who do not use our (freeware) Alaskan Mesh Project series, as well as hand-placed native vegetation (including selectable winter textures), all custom models, and so much more!
SODE has been utilized in this scenery to bring many environmentally-dynamic features including rain puddles, ambient sounds, windsocks, and more!
Features
- 60, 15, and 7 cm/px photoreal ground textures, covering over 353 km²
- Seasonal textures, including frozen water during Winter.
- 10-meter terrain mesh.
- Compatibility for the Alaskan Mesh Project!
- Hand-placed, native vegetation.
- Includes LODs for improved performance, and configurable winter variations.
- Custom airport buildings, cabins, and various clutter models.
- HD 2k and UHD 4k textures, including winter variations, and LODs for improved performance!
- A configurator, allowing you to enable or disable multiple scenery elements, as well as swap between seasonal model variations.
- Uneven/sloped runways for that authentic back-country experience!
- Reworked water vector to blend with default and Orbx Vector, as well as correcting dozens of lake elevations in the coverage area.
- 5 lakes with docks for floatplane operations, including several more remote, challenging lakes to land at.
- Multiple off-airport landing locations, including multiple gravel bars along a stretch of the Susitna River (West side of the coverage area).
Environmentally-Dynamic Features Utilizing SODE
SODE is used to control a few different environmentally-dynamic features in the scenery.
- Windsocks – 4 levels of animation are provided (No wind, Low, Medium & High).
- Rain Puddles – Appear only when raining (Features brand new models/textures, created just for this project).
- Ambient Audio – Currently includes sounds for 4 native Bird species, night ambient, and a few other immersive sounds triggered during various environmental states.
- Morel Mushrooms – Look for Morel Mushrooms popping up around the airstrips from May to July. But keep a keen eye out, as they can be quite difficult to spot!
