Emerald Scenery Design - Shump And Chunilna Creek Airstrip

Shump & Chunilna Creek Airstrip, are two back-country Alaska bush strips with their own unique set of challenges.

This duel airstrip scenery includes 353 km² of 60, 15, and 7 cm/px seasonal photoreal ground textures, which have been colored for Orbx openLC North America. A high resolution 10-meter terrain mesh has also been included for those who do not use our (freeware) Alaskan Mesh Project series, as well as hand-placed native vegetation (including selectable winter textures), all custom models, and so much more!

SODE has been utilized in this scenery to bring many environmentally-dynamic features including rain puddles, ambient sounds, windsocks, and more!

Features

60, 15, and 7 cm/px photoreal ground textures, covering over 353 km² Seasonal textures, including frozen water during Winter.

10-meter terrain mesh. Compatibility for the Alaskan Mesh Project!

Hand-placed, native vegetation. Includes LODs for improved performance, and configurable winter variations.

Custom airport buildings, cabins, and various clutter models. HD 2k and UHD 4k textures, including winter variations, and LODs for improved performance!

A configurator, allowing you to enable or disable multiple scenery elements, as well as swap between seasonal model variations.

Uneven/sloped runways for that authentic back-country experience!

Reworked water vector to blend with default and Orbx Vector, as well as correcting dozens of lake elevations in the coverage area.

5 lakes with docks for floatplane operations, including several more remote, challenging lakes to land at.

Multiple off-airport landing locations, including multiple gravel bars along a stretch of the Susitna River (West side of the coverage area).

Environmentally-Dynamic Features Utilizing SODE

SODE is used to control a few different environmentally-dynamic features in the scenery.

Windsocks – 4 levels of animation are provided (No wind, Low, Medium & High).

Rain Puddles – Appear only when raining (Features brand new models/textures, created just for this project).

Ambient Audio – Currently includes sounds for 4 native Bird species, night ambient, and a few other immersive sounds triggered during various environmental states.

Morel Mushrooms – Look for Morel Mushrooms popping up around the airstrips from May to July. But keep a keen eye out, as they can be quite difficult to spot!

