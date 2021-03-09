Taburet – USA West Roads For MSFS 2020

The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt texture and clear misplaced trees on motorways and roads in the west of the United States. This scenery consists of repaving of motorways; primary; secondary; trunk; residentials; exclusion of trees on all motorway roads to avoid trees growing in the middle of roads. The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map.

It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly. Vast coverage of all western United States roads; no impact on MSFS performance. New roads shading changing tone of new paved roads according of single hour of day in this package.

Coverage: West United States.

Purchase Taburet – USA West Roads For MSFS 2020