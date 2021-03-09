Flightbeam Studios Previews Auckland Airport MSFS

Here are some previews from Flightbeam Studios and their upcoming scenery of Auckland Airport for MSFS:

NZAA - Auckland Airport for MSFS - Previews

Another kiwi treasure is in progress, in parallel with Wellington. As promised our highly successful NZAA which first went out to P3D is coming soon to MSFS. Rest assured, this is not a port. During the main development phase of NZAA, we branched out a second version of this airport specifically designed for MSFS*.

In the meantime, here are a few teasers so you know what to expect.