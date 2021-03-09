IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Development Update

We have (almost) completed the main structure of the cockpit and we are moving to the canopy and the ejection seat. As we did for the external models, we have remade everything we considered unsatisfactory in the P3D...and in the case of the cockpit it meant the whole thing. It took a while but we think it was worth it - here are some screen shots (canopy and seat missing, some parts not completely textured).

One thing we do not like is that, at the moment, we still have an XML-drive HMD. It would be much better to do it in HTML and we are experimenting with that... but results are not completely satisfactory in terms of functionality and there are some serious bugs. We planned to "steal" something from the Top Gun Super Hornet... but we are not sure on the release date (maybe it will get delayed since the movie has been recently postponed to 2022?)