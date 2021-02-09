KStorm Computing - Float Plane Scenery Pack 1

Float Plane Adventure Scenery Pack 1 includes 18 sea bases, fishing lodges and remote hamlets along the west coast of British Columbia, Canada.

Float planes play an integral part serving the vast waterways along the coast as well as inland lakes only accessible by air. These locations provide an excellent VFR experience as you plan your low level routes following ocean inlets, and river valleys to your destination.

From sea-level locations to fishing lakes at 5,000 feet in the mountains, the life of a float plane pilot is an adventure.

To gain the best experience, we recommend you turn off all city, airport and POI identifiers in MSFS 2020 so your journey through nature is not interrupted with signs.

Location Ident

4z7: Hyder

CZSW: Prince Rupert Sea Base

CAH2: Ocean Falls

CAA7: Gilford Island Sea Base

CAQ3: Coal Harbour

CAU8: Rivers Inlet

CAW5: Port Hardy

CAE3: Campbell River

CAY4: Hartley Bay

CBA3: Kincolith

WK16: Haikai Fishing Lodge

WK08: Moonlit Lodge

WK03: Whitton Lake Fishing Lodge

WK05: Fisher Lodge

CAX7: Minstrel Island Fishing Lodge

CAF8: Nimpo Lake Lodge

WK09: Bear Lodge

WK06: Chaunigan Lake Lodge

We will be starting weekly "fly-in fishing" group flights soon. If you are interested, join our Discord for future updates. Watch for our release of KStorm Float Adventure 2 scenery pack in the near future.

Purchase KStorm Computing - Float Plane Scenery Pack 1