Aerosoft - Society Islands XP - Bora Bora And Leeward Islands

Welcome to Bora Bora and the Leeward Islands, the western part of the Society Islands in the South Pacific. Arrive with your regional airliners or business jets (up to ATR 72 and Bombardier Global Express) at Bora Bora Airport, and start island hopping with your smaller aircraft and helicopters. Explore stunning atolls, sandy beaches and mountainous islands in one of the most exclusive and luxurious vacation spots in the world.

This scenery package for X-Plane features a custom terrain mesh with photo-realistic textures, dense vegetation and country-typical autogen, as well as custom road-networks and sea-routes. Included are detailed renditions of five regional airports (Bora Bora, Raiatea, Huahine – Fare, Maupiti, Tupai) and the Pago dropzone of Tahiti Nui Helicopters on Bora Bora, as well as five additional helipads.

Features

Detailed terrain mesh with photo-realistic textures for the landscape and the sea

Custom overlay with dense tropical vegetation and country-typical autogen buildings

High-detailed renditions of five regional airports and six helipads on the islands

Hundreds of custom buildings and objects including PBR textures and night textures

Implementation of the „Scenery Animation Manager (SAM)”, e.g., animated marshallers

Coverage: Bora Bora and all the Leeward Islands in the Society Islands archipelago

Airports

Bora Bora (NTTB)

Raiatea (NTTR)

Huahine – Fare (NTTH)

Maupiti (NTTP)

Tupai (NTTU)

Heliports

Tahiti Nui Helicopters Pago dropzone (XHNTTZ)

Four Seasons Helipad (XHNTTF)

Saint Regis Helipad (XHNTTS)

Le Meridien Helipad (XHNTTM)

InterContinental Helipad (XHNTTI)

Le Taha‘a Helipad (XHNTTT)

